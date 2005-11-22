Universal Guardian Forecasts Record Revenue and Strong Earnings for 2006

Newport Beach, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/22/2005 -- Universal Guardian Holdings, Inc. (OTC Bulletin Board: UGHO - News), an emerging global leader in non-lethal protection products, integrated transportation security systems and strategic security services to protect against terrorist, criminal and security threats to governments and businesses worldwide, today issued its outlook for 2006.



"Based upon our committed backlog and continuing confirmation of internal sales figures, we currently expect total revenue for Fiscal and Calendar Year 2006, to come in at more than $35 million, and we expect to be profitable for the year as a whole," stated Universal Guardian's Chief Financial Officer Mike Barcikowski. "We continue to be confidant in our previously announced projected annual run-rate of $14.4 million for fiscal year 2005," continued Mr. Barcikowski.



"We are moving ahead rapidly with the build out of our ISR Systems Trusted Shipper(TM) platform which includes our integrated SupplyChain Guardian(TM) source-based RFID system and Container Guardian(TM) "smart container" system. Following the introduction of its Cobra StunLight(TM) advanced LED models to law enforcement, Shield Defense is making considerable progress in bringing on board top-line distributors across an array of major domestic and international markets as it rapidly increases the reach of its pilot deployment programs. Secure Risks is continuing to expand its global security, consulting and intellectual property investigation and recovery operations while creating a strong base for cross-selling our complementary non-lethal and inter-modal transportation security products and systems," stated Michael Skellern, Universal's CEO.



"We expect the coming year to demonstrate ongoing progress across all our lines with extremely strong revenue growth and record earnings," concluded Mr. Skellern.



The Cobra StunLight(TM), the "Truly Non-Lethal Alternative" to potentially dangerous less-than-lethal weapons currently on the market, replaces the standard police flashlight with a rugged, high intensity LED flashlight and provides escalating non-lethal use-of-force options. The Cobra StunLight(TM) instantly illuminates its target and launches a laser-aimed stream of OC chemical agent to debilitate one or more assailants at standoff distances of up to 21 feet or more. To see the Cobra StunLight(TM) in Action go to: http://www.ShieldDefense.com



About Universal Guardian Holdings, Inc.

Universal Guardian Holdings, Inc. (UGHO) and its subsidiary companies provide a comprehensive range of security products, systems and services designed to protect against terrorist and security threats to corporate and government assets. From strategic and tactical security services, business risk solutions, interoperable security systems, to non-lethal defense products, UGHO companies cover a broad spectrum of security applications for government and industry from corporate operations on every continent. http://www.UniversalGuardian.com



About ISR Systems

ISR Systems, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Universal Guardian Holdings, Inc, provides multi-level secure, integrated and interoperable security systems that facilitate surveillance, threat detection, and tracking to protect inter-modal transportation, seaport and airport facilities, and critical infrastructure from asymmetrical terrorist and security threats. ISR systems provide automated decision support from its command and control centers to coordinate notification and tactical responses among multiple agencies to interdict or respond to potential security threats. http://www.ISRsystems.com



About SecureRisks Limited

SecureRisks, a wholly owned subsidiary of Universal Guardian Holdings, Inc, is a London based global security company providing practical risk solutions, tactical security and critical infrastructure protection in today's most challenging environments from regional hubs located in London, Los Angeles, Zurich, Caracas, Dubai, Kabul, Cape Town, Islamabad, Singapore, Jakarta, and Hong Kong. http://www.SecureRisks.com



About Shield Defense International

Shield Defense International (SDI), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Universal Guardian Holdings, Inc., designs and produces non-lethal weapons and systems that provide law enforcement, military, professional security and consumers with multiple use-of-force options to address appropriate threat conditions in today's growing global security and terrorist environments. http://www.ShieldDefense.com



Safe Harbor Statement:

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements pertaining to future anticipated projected plans, performance and developments, as well as other statements relating to future operations and results. Any statements in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be considered to be forward-looking statements. Written words such as "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "intends," "goal," "objective," "seek," "attempt," or variations of these or similar words, identify forward-looking statements. These statements by their nature are estimates of future results only and involve substantial risks and uncertainties, including those detailed from time to time in Universal Guardian Holdings, Inc.'s reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. There can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from expectations. These risks factors include potential customer interest in the sale and production of Cobra StunLight(TM) and Python Defender(TM) and their accessories.

