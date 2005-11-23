Virtual Professionals and Small Business Owners: November 2005 Accent Newsletter Now Online

Augusta, Georgia -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/23/2005 -- The Accent News Group (http://www.EmphasisOnSuccess.com) has released the November 2005 issue of Accent, a new electronic magazine dedicated to delivering information, resources and solutions that will enable virtual professionals and small business owners to excel in today’s marketplace.



The November issue (now available at http://www.EmphasisOnSuccess.com) focuses on customer service, that essential skill that keeps businesses profitable and professional. Topics covered in this edition are



• The importance of “connecting the dots” with your customers

• Customer service: what Editor Evy Williams expects, and why

• Staying on top with great communication and organization

• Client care advice from expert Bronwyn Robertson

• Software solutions for managing customer information

• A “how to” for smaller businesses on managing larger projects



Readers may go to http://www.EmphasisonSuccess.com to download the November issue in PDF. Previous editions of Accent are available in the “Archives” and “Article Archive” sections. Readers may also subscribe to Accent on the website so the next issue arrives directly in their inboxes.



Next month the Accent news team will tackle stress. With the holiday season and end-of-the-year business pressures, everyone will need to “de-stress” over the next few weeks. Accent will provide some tips and tricks to do just that.



Accent was developed by the Accent News Group, a newly formed network of virtual professionals and small business owners that volunteers its expertise to help other business owners succeed. Because members want to be an independent, informed voice for small business, the Accent News Group is not affiliated with any company or organization.



Current members of the Accent news team are



Editor: Evalyn (Evy) Williams, Brochures by Design.com (http://www.BrochuresByDesign.com)

Assistant Editor: Dawn Mills Fowler, Your Home Office (http://www.virtual-assistant.us/)

Technical Writer: Tom Lamm, Osage Enterprises (http://www.osageinc.com)

Writer: Ramona Goutiere, Goutiere Professional Business Services (http://www.GetGPBS.com)

Writer: Lori Davis, Davis Virtual Assistants (http://www.davisva.com)



Their specialties include professional writing, desktop publishing, Internet marketing, website development and administration, cross cultural training, international security, administrative support services and nonprofit management.



Editor Evy Williams says, “We’ve got a talented bunch working to bring the latest news in the world of business. We’re professionals working in our own home-based offices trying to eke out a living with whatever resources we can acquire. And that’s part of the reason we decided to publish this newsletter, to provide another source for the latest developments in the business world.”





