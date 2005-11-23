2,000 Workplace Eye Injuries, a Day! The Preventable Tragedy

Lakeville, IN -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/23/2005 -- The moment he pulled the trigger on his nail gun, Matt knew something was wrong. An experienced carpenter, he recoiled as the nail “pinged” his safety glasses. Now, sensing blood trickling down his forehead, he replayed what just happened: Power nailing a trim board in place, the nail must have hit a knot and kicked back, ricocheting from his safety glasses to the wall, and bouncing again, hitting him in the forehead. Removing his glasses, he saw the dent in the right lens, dead center. Matt knew one thing for sure: Without his eye protection, he would have been headed to the emergency room, instead of looking for a band-aid.



The numbers are startling: According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, as many as 2,000 workers suffer on-the-job eye injuries every day, with as many as 100,000 eye injuries serious enough to require treatment in U.S. hospital emergency rooms every year.



“It’s especially tragic because in most cases, it’s preventable”, said Eric Deniger, president of The Working Person’s Store, (http://WorkingPerson.com) the Lakeville, Ind. work-wear specialty retailer. “That’s why we’ve decided to do something about it.”



The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission states that power tools are involved in about 10,000 eye injuries per year. “Working with Radians we want to help prevent these kinds of injuries.” Deniger continued. “Now through the end of the year, we’re giving every trades union member a free pair of DeWALT branded safety glasses. All they have to do is stop in our store and ask.”



Leo Hill, a spokesperson for Radians, a leading supplier of safety eyewear, said, “Thousands of serious eye injuries are preventable; that’s why Radians, through partnerships like the one we have with DeWALT is focused on reducing this number by delivering innovative eyewear at affordable prices.”



“Matt’s near tragedy with the nail gun happened right here, installing our baseboards. We know first hand the importance of eye protection, especially for people working with power tools”, said Lenore Tracey, co-owner of Glance Optique, Ltd. a South Bend, Indiana custom eyewear boutique. “When we heard about the program, we wanted to get involved. We’ve gone to our suppliers and negotiated significant discounts on frames and lenses for those who need prescription safety eyewear.” Trades union members can call or visit Glance Optique in South Bend for details on how they can take advantage of the discount program.



Prevent Blindness America, the nation’s oldest eye health and safety organization, also endorses the program since preventing workplace injuries is an extremely important issue for the group. The non-profit organization provides free information online at www.preventblindness.org or through its toll-free number at 1-800-331-2020 on how to protect the eyes at the workplace and offers the Wise Owl Program for employers.



The public awareness campaign with free or discounted safety eyewear is jointly sponsored by the Working Person’s Store, Radians and Glance Optique. The program runs now through December 31, 2005.



