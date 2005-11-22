I-CARE - A Unique Fundraising Opportunity For Nonprofits

Norcross, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/22/2005 -- I-CARE is the Office Supply Company that cares.



I-CARE allows board members, supporters and donors to show they care about an organization’s mission every time they purchase office supplies. At I-CARE, when a nonprofit organization’s supporters select from over 25,000 products the agency gets a percentage of every purchase.



Every local or national nonprofit agency needs funds constantly. Year in and year out, nonprofit agencies serve thousands of needy people and contribute to the betterment of communities all over the country. Yet, each year it becomes increasingly difficult to fund programs. Many of the usual sources of funding are stretched to the limit. Nonprofit agencies need to find other methods to generate much-needed funds. I-CARE offers a unique fundraising opportunity.



I-CARE Office Supplies Company (http://www.icareofficesupplies.com) allows you and your donors to save on office supplies and help support the agency by doing what you, and they already do. Every time pencils, paper, ink, toner, pens, file folders, or any office supply item is purchased from I-CARE the selected agency benefits.



I-CARE enables nonprofit agency supporters to purchase office supplies online from the convenience of their home or office. When customers shop at I-CARE they are able to compare I-CARE prices to those of the national office suppliers. I-CARE Founder and President Benita Johnson says, “We match or beat the big boys’ prices on a real-time basis every time you shop so you get the best value. You give to charity while at the same time spending the amount of money you normally would, or in many instances even less money.”



Nonprofit agency directors, fund development officers, and board members can generate a considerable amount of funds for any nonprofit by purchasing office supplies online at http://www.icareofficesupplies.com. Simply register your nonprofit organization as the recipient from your purchases and encourage your supporters to do the same.



I-CARE returns the profits to the charity the buyer has selected for them to use to their benefit.. This is the I-CARE difference – the profit goes to your local or national cause – not to Wall Street and the shareholders of the Big Office Supply Retailers.



I-CARE was started based on the belief that when you get the chance to do the right thing, you do it. The volunteers and staff at I-CARE are dedicated to the idea that all of us together can make our world a better place - one paperclip at a time.

