SmugMug Photo Sharing on Yola Websites

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/19/2010 -- SmugMug is an online photo and HD video sharing service offering unlimited photo gallery creation. It’s a place to store and show off all the fun, sentiment and memories that you’ve captured.



Yola.com – always looking for new ways to help you create a website http://www.yola.com with more and more useful functionality – has developed its SmugMug Widget so that you can take advantage of SmugMug’s features by adding them to your own website.



Now you can share your SmugMug photo galleries and HD videos on your Yola website, seamlessly fed through by the widget. Installation time is minimal, using drag-and-drop functionality. It’s an excellent way to visually enrich your website – whether you’re showcasing your products, exhibiting your photographic skills or posting your family’s precious memories.



About Yola, Inc.

