Easy and powerful interactivity with the Yola Slide Widget

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/18/2010 -- Yola.com, the hugely popular service that has allowed thousands of people to create a website http://www.yola.com has launched a new widget.



The Yola Slide Widget - The latest in an array of widgets that allows Yola users to seamlessly integrate third-party features and applications with their Yola.com websites, the Slide Widget is an easy way to insert all sorts of content into a website built using Yola’s browser-based tools.



You can insert slide shows, photo sharing funtionality and social applications with the Yola Slide Widget. It’s absolutely easy to integrate it with your Yola.com website – a hallmark of all Yola.com tools. You merely have to drag and drop the Slide Widget into your website and it starts working immediately. Once it’s up and running, adding content is a cinch.



Yola.com continues to make it even easier to create feature-rich websites that work for you.



About Yola, Inc.

Yola offers a free website creation tool that empowers small businesses, non-profits and everyday users to easily create professional quality websites. Yola's intuitive drag and drop technology enables users to easily incorporate a variety of content including YouTube videos, Google Maps, PayPal shopping carts and many more without needing any technical skills. Privately-held Yola, backed by Reinet Fund, is the recipient of numerous industry accolades including The Industry Standard 100, a Fast Company Fast 50 Reader Favorite and BusinessWeek's 50 Best Tech Startups. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, Calif. For additional information, please visit http://www.yola.com or call 415-227-0250.

