Host Videos With the Yola Metacafe Widget

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/20/2010 -- If you’re a fan of Metacafe, the hugely popular community-driven online short form video sharing service, and you also have a Yola.com website,it is possible for you to host videos to your website with Yola.com



Yola.com is a free browser-based service that allows anyone to create a website http://www.yola.com Yola is constantly offering new ways for its users to add extra content, interactivity and appeal to their websites. With video being such a big online draw card, Yola has developed a simple Metacafe Widget that allows any Yola user to directly access Metacafe functionality via the Yola.com platform. The widget is easy to install on the Yola platform and integrates seamlessly with Metacafe.



Yola’s Metacafe Widget also allows you to login to Metacafe with Facebook, thus providing an extra layer of convergence and anywhere-access. It’s yet another of the many ways that Yola helps you to create a website that is completely current.



About Yola, Inc.

Yola offers a free website creation tool that empowers small businesses, non-profits and everyday users to easily create professional quality websites. Yola's intuitive drag and drop technology enables users to easily incorporate a variety of content including YouTube videos, Google Maps, PayPal shopping carts and many more without needing any technical skills. Privately-held Yola, backed by Reinet Fund, is the recipient of numerous industry accolades including The Industry Standard 100, a Fast Company Fast 50 Reader Favorite and BusinessWeek's 50 Best Tech Startups. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, Calif. For additional information, please visit http://www.yola.com or call 415-227-0250.

