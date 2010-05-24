A Wonderful Showcase of Yola Websites

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/24/2010 -- If you’re looking for inspiration when using Yola.com’s free website builder http://www.yola.com to create a website http://www.yola.com, or you’re thinking about using Yola and want to see what it can do, then take a look at Yola’s website Creator Examples http://www.yola.com/website-gallery



You’ll see a visual list of featured Yola.com websites, all built by Yola users. Each thumbnail image links to a full-size screenshot of the website, allowing you too see all the finer details. Get useful ideas and be inspired to build an eye-catching and effective website of your own. It’s a great way to see how others have used the same Yola website builder tools to create websites that stand out from the rest.



This is also a great way for Yola users to showcase their websites and gain some publicity on the Yola.com website. To be featured on the Yola Creator Examples page, simply email the details of your website to support@yola.com.



About Yola, Inc.

Yola offers a free website creation tool that empowers small businesses, non-profits and everyday users to easily create professional quality websites. Yola's intuitive drag and drop technology enables users to easily incorporate a variety of content including YouTube videos, Google Maps, PayPal shopping carts and many more without needing any technical skills. Privately-held Yola, backed by Reinet Fund, is the recipient of numerous industry accolades including The Industry Standard 100, a Fast Company Fast 50 Reader Favorite and BusinessWeek's 50 Best Tech Startups. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, Calif. For additional information, please visit http://www.yola.com or call 415-227-0250.

