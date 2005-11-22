A new, "do-it-yourself" survey website provides anyone with a point-and-click interface for building professional quality surveys of any complexity, distributing them to respondents, and consolidating responses.



Vilnius, Lithuania -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/22/2005 -- Baltsoft, creators of popular General Knowledge Base, today release MakeSurvey 1.0 - www.makesurvey.net. This web-based survey management system enables anyone to build a professional quality survey, place it on the MakeSurvey server, and drive respondents to it by placing a link to this survey on your own website, or in invitation emails. Collected results can be represented as a consolidated report, or exported to a spreadsheet or statistical software for analysis. All survey management is done online through a fast Macromedia Flash interface, which restricts your survey building efforts to mouse clicks and simple content typing into specified fields.



"We have designed MakeSurvey for people, who want to run a comprehensive survey, but have no programming knowledge to develop their own online survey, and are reluctant to spend hundreds of dollars on the services of existing survey sites." says Tomas Rutkauskas, CEO of Baltsoft and author of MakeSurvey. "The best thing about MakeSurvey, along with its survey management capabilities, is its fairly inviting price, only $39 for home users. This payment is the smallest, compared to other survey sites, most of which have a subscription, or a complicated per-item or per-respondent fee system. MakeSurvey customers pay only once, and this payment is minimal. We hope our service will turn the heads of a wide audience of people with survey making needs, from sociologists, and market researchers to teachers and students."



MakeSurvey is a solution for building complex surveys, multiple page questionnaires, registration forms and simple polls, containing several questions. Using its library with over 10 question types, you can create a survey of any complexity level. Your survey may combine matrix questions, scaled questions, closed ended questions, multiple choice questions, to name a few of the possible question groups. Dividers, text comments, and HTML code can be placed anywhere throughout the survey. To give your survey a more professional touch, MakeSurvey lets you personalise it with your company logo and images, customise its fonts, colors, and background. At any point, you can easily edit your survey, even if it has already been deployed. Collected responses can be sorted by the MakeSurvey report facility, which calculates totals for each survey question choice, and frequency percentages of the responses. For a more detailed analysis, you can export survey results to Excel, SPSS, or Statistica. Try a free trial.



For more information visit: http://www.makesurvey.net



