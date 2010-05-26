Yola Launches New Customer-focused Website

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/26/2010 -- The company that specialises in making it easy for anyone to create a website http://www.yola.com has fine-tuned its own website to provide a more effective customer experience.



The website sports a new home page that is full of visual cues to help users move around, and there’s a very attractive scrolling showcase of the websites that Yola customers have created. The extra features and third-party tools are readily accessible from the home page as well.



The overall focus is on an improved customer experience and it’s an excellent combination of attractive visuals and good usability. Yola has managed to combine richness of information with simplicity.



Yola is planning to improve its website even further through constant user testing.



About Yola, Inc.

Yola offers a free website creation tool that empowers small businesses, non-profits and everyday users to easily create professional quality websites. Yola's intuitive drag and drop technology enables users to easily incorporate a variety of content including YouTube videos, Google Maps, PayPal shopping carts and many more without needing any technical skills. Privately-held Yola, backed by Reinet Fund, is the recipient of numerous industry accolades including The Industry Standard 100, a Fast Company Fast 50 Reader Favorite and BusinessWeek's 50 Best Tech Startups. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, Calif. For additional information, please visit http://www.yola.com or call 415-227-0250.

