Email Tracking Made Easy, Finally!

Sligo, Ireland -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/22/2005 -- Infacta Ltd. has released GroupMetrics, a powerful suite of email management services that makes it easy to track open and click through rates from email campaigns. GroupMetrics also helps users to create and manage polls and subscription forms on websites. This service takes the guesswork out of building and managing online subscriber lists and monitoring their response to your messages.



GroupMetrics is comprised of three powerful services; Tracking Manager, Opt-in Manager and Poll Manager:



• GroupMetrics Tracking Manager allows you to see what your recipients are doing with the email that you send to them. How many open the email? How many click on the link inside? What link do they click on? GroupMetrics Tracking Manager reports open rates, click through rates and even calculates cost per click rates. GroupMetrics gives you easy-to-understand reports on email delivery and status. With affordable pay-per-use and performance-based subscription models, small businesses can afford to measure their email performance like large corporations.



• GroupMetrics Opt-in Manager allows users to effectively manage group email lists. Opt-in manager automatically collects subscriber email addresses from your website, confirms the subscription with double opt-in authentication, and removes invalid addresses of recipients that no longer exist or have opted-out.



• GroupMetrics Poll Manager gives users the power to easily create polls for their website or email campaign and monitor responses. This is one effective way of listening to your audience.



GroupMetrics suite of services is designed to make online communication more effective and affordable for everyone. By offering these enterprise-level services with pay-per-use and performance based models, Infacta empowers small businesses to compete successfully with large competitors.



GroupMetrics services are available securely online at http://www.group-metrics.com/. For more information, contact Infacta Ltd., Unit 4, Sligo Airport Business Park, Strandhill, Co. Sligo, Ireland. Phone: +353 71 9168520 Fax: +353 71 9168542 Email: info@infacta.com

