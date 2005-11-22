Dallas Contracting Co., Inc. Completes Equipment Salvage and Demolition Project

South Plainfield, New Jersey -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/22/2005 -- Dallas Contracting Co., Inc., (website: http://www.dallascontracting.com) a specialized contractor providing demolition, onsite concrete aggregate crushing, equipment salvage and scrap metal recycling to various industries, recently completed a project at a former chemical facility in New Jersey consisting of the salvage of used equipment and interior demolition.



Dallas Contracting Co., Inc. (Dallas Contracting) was the successful bidder on this interior demolition project due to our ability to salvage and sell the used equipment and utilize the proceeds to partially offset the demolition costs.



The interior demolition work began by first removing all piping, catwalks, duct work and electrical conduit. This was accomplished by laborers with sawsalls on scissor lifts. A skid steer was also used to help load out the scrap steel and debris. In a small laboratory room, the drop ceilings and lab counters were also demolished and removed. The interior demolition made it easier for us to match mark and remove the salvageable equipment.



The equipment to be salvaged consisted of a 28-inch worldwide coater laminator system. The equipment was first match marked to make sure that all pieces could be re-erected and identified easily. Electric conduit and connections were carefully severed and made safe. Dallas Contracting then proceeded with rigging the used equipment from the building onto a truck. A forklift, scissor lift and several laborers with rigging and hand tools were utilized to gently remove the salvaged equipment.



Dallas Contracting teamed up with Gibbs-Brower International (http://www.gibbsbrower.com) to sell the used coater laminator system. Gibbs-Brower International is "America's oldest and best known seller of used machinery for manufacturing and converting paper, film, foil, tissue, and packaging products". For more information contact Mike Garrity at salesinfo@gibbsbrower.com or (203) 797-0443.



The work was completed in approximately two (2) weeks without incident or injury.



Dallas Contracting Co., Inc. is an expert in demolition and equipment salvage. Additional information on our services can be obtained at our website http://www.dallascontracting.com/



About Dallas Contracting Co., Inc.



Dallas Contracting Co., Inc. has been in business for 26 years, is financially sound (D&B Rating of 3A2), is bondable, and works on a nationwide basis. Dallas Contracting Co., Inc. offers a turnkey approach to demolition, concrete recycling and remediation projects by offering the following services under one roof:



Demolition, Onsite Concrete Aggregate Crushing and Recycling, Environmental Remediation, Rigging, Brownfield Redevelopment, Surplus and Used Equipment Sales, Interior Demolition, Equipment Removals, Dismantlement, Equipment Salvage and Scrap Metal Recycling.



Dallas Contracting Co. Inc. sells used and surplus equipment and inventory on their website at http://www.dallascontracting.com



Contact:



Dallas Contracting Co., Inc.

1260 New Market Avenue

South Plainfield, New Jersey 07080

P: (908) 668-0600

F: (908) 668-0601

Contact: Damon Kozul, PE, CHMM

Email: dkozul@dallascontracting.com

Website http://www.dallascontracting.com