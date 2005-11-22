Sigma Solutions, Inc. of San Antonio, TX Attains Gold Certified Partner Status in the Microsoft Partner Program

San Antonio, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/22/2005 -- Sigma Solutions, Inc., today announced it has attained Gold Certified status in the Microsoft Partner Program with competencies in Advanced Infrastructure Solutions and Network Infrastructure Solutions, recognizing Sigma Solutions Inc.’s expertise and total impact in the technology marketplace. As a Gold Certified partner, Sigma Solutions, Inc. has demonstrated expertise with Microsoft technologies and proven ability to meet customers’ needs. Microsoft Gold Certified Partners receive a rich set of benefits, including access, training and support, giving them a competitive advantage in the marketplace.



“We are extremely pleased to have attained Gold Certified status in the Microsoft Partner Program. This allows us to clearly promote our expertise and relationship with Microsoft to our customers,” said Scott Gruendler, President of Sigma Solutions, Inc. “The benefits provided through our Gold Certified status will allow us to continue to enhance the offerings that we provide for customers.”



“Customers are looking for partner companies that can bridge the gap between their business demands and technology capabilities. They need to trust in someone that can act as an expert adviser for their long-term strategic technology plans. Microsoft Gold Certified Partners, which have certified expertise and direct training and support from Microsoft, can build a positive customer experience with our technologies,” said Allison Watson, vice president of the Worldwide Partner Sales and Marketing Group at Microsoft Corp. “Today, Microsoft recognizes Sigma Solutions, Inc. as a new Microsoft Gold Certified Partner for demonstrating its expertise in providing customer satisfaction with Microsoft products and technology.”



One of the requirements for attaining Gold Certified Status, Sigma Solutions, Inc. had to declare a Microsoft Competency. Microsoft Competencies are designed to help differentiate a partner’s capabilities with specific Microsoft technologies to customers looking for a particular type of solution. Each competency has a unique set of requirements and benefits, formulated to accurately represent the specific skills and services that partners bring to the technology industry.



The Advanced Infrastructure Solutions Competency is designed for partners with proven expertise in designing and/or implementing complex infrastructure solutions such as Active Directory®-based and Microsoft Integration Server design and deployment solutions, or Microsoft Exchange Server migration or deployment solutions. Because customers are increasingly asking to do more with less, partners with the Advanced Infrastructure Solutions Competency can identify their unique skill in helping customers access management solutions, improving operational efficiency and reducing security risks



“Our industry partners allow us to deliver high-quality solutions and applications to our customers. And we’re always looking at ways to improve our relationships,” said Paul Flessner, senior vice president of the Server Platform Division at Microsoft. “Solutions Competencies enable Microsoft to provide resources and training to partners seeking to meet, and even surpass, customer needs. The competencies also provide industry partners with a way to showcase their expertise to customers who depend on them for services, such as building their critical infrastructure needs such as storage and hosting solutions.”



Microsoft Gold Certified Partners enrolled in the Networking Infrastructure Solutions Competency have proved their competency in implementing technology solutions based on either the Microsoft Windows Server™ 2003 or Windows® 2000 Server operating system, with a particular focus on Microsoft Small Business Server 2000 and Windows Small Business Server 2003. These implementations may include crafting solutions that connect Windows-based servers, PC locations and the Internet; installing a server farm; or building a small-business Windows Server stand-alone solution that includes file and print capabilities.



“We place tremendous value on our partners, who help us deliver solutions and applications to customers,” said Allison Watson, vice president of the Worldwide Partner Sales and Marketing Group at Microsoft. “Solutions Competencies provide an integrated partnering framework that recognizes an enterprise’s expertise and rewards it for the effect it has in the technology marketplace. It also allows companies to demonstrate for customers their knowledge of building solutions based on Microsoft technologies, such as setting up networks using Windows Server 2003 and Windows Small Business Server 2003.”



Sigma Solutions, Inc. has offices in Austin, Dallas, Houston, New Orleans, LA., and Emeryville, CA. and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

