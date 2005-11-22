Tech Systems, Inc. Receives Northrop Grumman 2005 Supplier Excellence Award

Springfield, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/22/2005 -- Tech Systems, Inc., a woman-owned, small business headquartered in Springfield, Va., was recently awarded the Northrop Grumman Mission Systems 2005 Supplier Excellence Award.



Tech Systems, Inc. was among an elite group of nominated suppliers, selected from thousands who support Northrop Grumman’s Mission Systems sector, to receive the 2005 Supplier Excellence Award. “This award honors suppliers who have made significant contributions and provided outstanding support to Mission Systems,” said Jerry Agee, corporate vice president and president of Northrop Grumman Mission Systems.



Since 2002, under subcontract with Northrop Grumman, Tech Systems, Inc. has provided support for over 5,000 soldiers through the operation of the Central Issue Facility and Cloth Repair Facility at Ft. Irwin, Ca. Accepting the award on behalf of Tech Systems, Inc. was its President and CEO, Nancy S. Blethen, along with Herman M. Carey, Contract Site Manager from Ft. Irwin.



“Tech Systems was selected for this award because they have never failed to deliver safe and reliable products to the soldiers and their units, and are consistently rated as excellent by the Customer,” said Cynthia Hyland, Vice President of Contracts, Pricing and Procurement for Northrop Grumman Mission Systems.



“As a small business, we are extremely honored by this award and the recognition of our outstanding services from both the Government Customer and Northrop Grumman,” said Nancy S. Blethen, who is also the owner of Tech Systems, Inc.



Tech Systems, Inc., a woman-owned, small business headquartered in Springfield, Va., currently has 17 active contracts with the U.S. Government and its Agencies nationwide. Celebrating 25 years in business, its service lines include warehousing, operation of base libraries, mail and messenger services, transportation services, fitting and alteration of military uniforms, military clothing and parachute repair, and administrative support services.

