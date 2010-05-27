Yola introduces a New Premier Package

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/27/2010 -- Yola.com offers much more than just a free website builder http://www.yola.com It also has additional website building packages that allow users to enhance their websites further with customization and powerful third-party tools. The latest package from Yola is the Premier Package.



The Yola Premier Package offers professional website design supplied by design experts at HP Logoworks. This will give you a 5-page website, with free hosting and Yola’s award-winning 24/7 support included. Taking the Premier Package for $349 also includes a 1-year Yola Silver subscription (valued at $49.95). This gives you a custom domain, more storage space and bigger file transfer limits. You also won’t have to carry the Yola link on your website – all the branding on your website belongs to you.



If you want the most that you can possibly get from your Yola website builder http://www.yola.com package, check out the new Premier Package http://www.yola.com/pricing.



About Yola, Inc.

Yola offers a free website creation tool that empowers small businesses, non-profits and everyday users to easily create professional quality websites. Yola's intuitive drag and drop technology enables users to easily incorporate a variety of content including YouTube videos, Google Maps, PayPal shopping carts and many more without needing any technical skills. Privately-held Yola, backed by Reinet Fund, is the recipient of numerous industry accolades including The Industry Standard 100, a Fast Company Fast 50 Reader Favorite and BusinessWeek's 50 Best Tech Startups. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, Calif. For additional information, please visit http://www.yola.com or call 415-227-0250.

