PayPal Donation Power for Non-profits from Yola

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/28/2010 -- Yola.com, one of the world’s leading providers of free website builder http://www.yola.com services, is showing its commitment to helping non-profit organizations reach their funding goals by offering a PayPal donation collection tool for Yola-built websites.



It’s an easy and secure way for non-profit organizations to collect donations. Visitors to your Yola website will be able to make donations by simply clicking on a PayPal Donate button. If you don’t have a PayPal account yourself, Yola has also made it even easier to obtain one – you can sign up for a PayPal account directly with Yola.com.



Like all of the website builder tools that Yola offers, you can enable the PayPal Donate button using simple browser-based drag-and-drop functionality. Just drag it onto your Yola website and all the background coding will be automatically handled so that you can start collecting donations immediately. And the Yola support team is always there to help you with any issues.



About Yola, Inc.

Yola offers a free website creation tool that empowers small businesses, non-profits and everyday users to easily create professional quality websites. Yola's intuitive drag and drop technology enables users to easily incorporate a variety of content including YouTube videos, Google Maps, PayPal shopping carts and many more without needing any technical skills. Privately-held Yola, backed by Reinet Fund, is the recipient of numerous industry accolades including The Industry Standard 100, a Fast Company Fast 50 Reader Favorite and BusinessWeek's 50 Best Tech Startups. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, Calif. For additional information, please visit http://www.yola.com or call 415-227-0250.

