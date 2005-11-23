Socially oriented IT technology for people who lost their ability to speak

Kharkiv, Ukraine -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/23/2005 -- QArea, the leading developer and tester of applications for PDA’s and smartphones also being the originator of the pioneering BugHuntress Test Suite - automated testing system for PDA applications, is proud to contribute to socially oriented technologies for those who have lost their ability to speak, along with Sym Systems Corporation, USA, and marketing assistance of Ukrainian Hi-Tech Initiative (www.hi-tech.org.ua).



QArea, an offshore software development company has successfully finished the first two software development projects for non-verbal persons. The software development program was outsourced by Sym Systems Corporation, an American company producing augmentative speech devices assisting those who require alternative forms of communication. QArea’s marketing support was provided by Ukrainian Hi-Tech Initiative, a leading Ukrainian alliance in Offshore Software Development and the IT industry (www.hi-tech.org.ua).



The E-Talk Tablet device by Sym Systems Corporation is a portable speech device for anyone who has lost the ability to speak. The E-Talk is a Tablet PC based on Windows XP - so in addition to being a speech generating device, it also supports a large number of applications designed for the PC. The E-Talk Tablet uses the E-Talk 3 Software System, providing word prediction, multiple languages, and the ability to completely customize the display.



The E-Talk is controlled by tapping on the front panel or it can use a variety of switch access methods. The E-Talk features a dynamic display software that allows the custom communication system to be easily created for nearly any user. The selection can be made from pictures mixed with text, completely picture based, or completely text based formats. It comes with changeable keypad overlays, including the entire alphabet and common words and phrases. The box "speaks" the word, letter or phrase by simply pressing a key. A user who still has vocal capabilities can record all the selections in their own voice. Yet, for those who have lost their own voice still there are no language barriers. Because one can digitally record any voice (man's, woman's or child's), the E-Talk can speak in any language.



About QArea: QArea is the one of the largest offshore software development companies in Eastern Europe since 2001. Its primary focus is brought upon application development for handheld devices, ( j2me development ), Symbian, WinCE (Windows Mobile), Palm devices and related. Also, QArea cultivates strong .NET and Java development teams performing standalone and web-application development services.



About Sym Systems Corporation: Sym Systems Corporation is a US company dealing with embedded systems and producing augmentative speech devices assisting those who require alternative forms of communication. The company has collected vast experience in project outsourcing to Indian and Ukrainian companies and now has opted for Ukraine in a matter of strategic development of its production capabilities.



About Ukrainian Hi-Tech Initiative (www.hi-tech.org.ua): Ukrainian Hi-Tech Initiative is a leading Ukrainian alliance in Offshore Software Development and IT industry.



Objectives of the Initiative:

- presentation of Ukrainian market of offshore outsourcing services;

- accumulation of international contacts in order to establish cooperation in IT development sphere;

- Partners Screening and Selection Service as well as BPO in Ukraine;

- organization of meetings between Ukrainian and foreign companies;

- formation of investment for the progress of Ukrainian software development.



Contacts:

Eugene Kovalik

Sales and Marketing Director

QArea

Tel: +38 057 702-1-701

http://www.qarea.com

info@qarea.com



