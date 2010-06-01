Easy Online Forms for Your Yola Website

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/01/2010 -- Yola.com has added the ability to easily create website forms when you use its free website builder http://www.yola.com. This is made possible with the Wufoo Form Widget that Yola now provides. Wufoo is an online HTML Form Builder that is simple enough for a complete website novice to use.



It makes it exceptionally easy to collect information via your website – the perfect tool for gathering customer information, creating mailing lists, enabling a website contact form, eliciting customer satisfaction feedback and many more uses.



Like all the Yola website builder http://www.yola.com tools, the Wufoo Widget uses drag-and-drop technology so that all you need to do is exactly that: drag and drop it into your website to start enjoying the full functionality available.



Wufoo also gives fast results. You can collect and collate information quickly, without the need for complex databases. And you can access your information from anywhere over an Internet connection.



About Yola, Inc.

Yola offers a free website creation tool that empowers small businesses, non-profits and everyday users to easily create professional quality websites. Yola's intuitive drag and drop technology enables users to easily incorporate a variety of content including YouTube videos, Google Maps, PayPal shopping carts and many more without needing any technical skills. Privately-held Yola, backed by Reinet Fund, is the recipient of numerous industry accolades including The Industry Standard 100, a Fast Company Fast 50 Reader Favorite and BusinessWeek's 50 Best Tech Startups. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, Calif. For additional information, please visit http://www.yola.com or call 415-227-0250

