Yola Users Get Meebo Chat

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/03/2010 -- Yola.com has made the popular Meebo Chat widget available for use on websites built with its free website builder http://www.yola.com.



The Meebo Chat component is easy to implement using the widget, which can be integrated into any Yola website through a simple drag-and-drop function. Once you’ve done this, your website will sport the Meebo Chat Bar from which anyone will be able to start a chat session.



It’s that easy to add a social and community element to your website and there are a myriad uses for this. You can allow friends to chat to each other or let customers communicate with you in real time.



The Meebo Chat application offers integration with social networking sites like Facebook and Twitter, and can also be integrated with Yahoo! Chat, AIM and Windows Live.



Get this powerful social tool on your Yola website now.



About Yola, Inc.

Yola offers a free website creation tool that empowers small businesses, non-profits and everyday users to easily create professional quality websites. Yola's intuitive drag and drop technology enables users to easily incorporate a variety of content including YouTube videos, Google Maps, PayPal shopping carts and many more without needing any technical skills. Privately-held Yola, backed by Reinet Fund, is the recipient of numerous industry accolades including The Industry Standard 100, a Fast Company Fast 50 Reader Favorite and BusinessWeek's 50 Best Tech Startups. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, Calif. For additional information, please visit http://www.yola.com or call 415-227-0250.

