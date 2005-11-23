Universal Guardian's Cobra StunLight(TM) Shipped to Nation's Presidential Security Detail

Newport Beach, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/23/2005 -- Universal Guardian Holdings, Inc. (OTC Bulletin Board: UGHO - News), an emerging global leader in non-lethal protection products, integrated transportation security systems and strategic security services to protect against terrorist, criminal and security threats to governments and businesses worldwide, today announced that its Shield Defense subsidiary has shipped Cobra StunLights(TM) to an undisclosed nation's Presidential Security Detail.



"Cobra StunLights(TM) are being deployed into this country's Presidential Security Detail to provide immediate effective offensive and defensive use-of-force options in high-risk environments where the reaction window is critical," stated Michael Skellern, Universal Guardian's CEO. "Split-second decisions coupled with precision responses are essential to protect the president and innocent bystanders in such situations," concluded Mr. Skellern.



"The use of the Cobra StunLights(TM) by a Presidential Security Detail validates the need for a balanced security response in highly-charged and crowded environments where security operatives might use lethal force, when a non-lethal response may be more appropriate," stated Shaunt Hartounian, Shield Defense Regional Director. "Due to security reason's we can not disclose the identity details of this Presidential Security Detail," added Mr. Hartounian.



The Cobra StunLight(TM), the "Truly Non-Lethal Alternative" to potentially dangerous less-than-lethal weapons currently on the market, replaces the standard police flashlight with a rugged, high intensity LED flashlight and provides escalating non-lethal use-of-force options. The Cobra StunLight(TM) instantly illuminates its target and launches a laser-aimed stream of OC chemical agent to debilitate one or more suspects at distances of up to 21 feet or more. To see the Cobra StunLight(TM) in Action go to: www.ShieldDefense.com



About Universal Guardian Holdings, Inc.

Universal Guardian Holdings, Inc. (UGHO) and its subsidiaries provide a comprehensive range of security products, systems, and services designed to mitigate terrorist and security threats worldwide. Universal Guardian Global Security Group comprises everything from strategic and tactical security services, business risk solutions, integrated and interoperable security systems, to non-lethal defense products. Universal Guardian companies features a wide variety of security applications for transportation and global supply chain security, maritime security and critical infrastructure protection for government and multi-national businesses on every continent. www.UniversalGuardian.com



About Shield Defense International

Shield Defense International (SDI), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Universal Guardian Holdings, Inc., designs and produces non-lethal weapons and systems that provide law enforcement, military, professional security and consumers with multiple use-of-force options to address appropriate threat conditions in today's growing global security and terrorist environments. www.ShieldDefense.com



About Secure Risks Limited

Secure Risks, a wholly owned subsidiary of Universal Guardian Holdings, Inc., is a London based global security group providing practical risk solutions, tactical security products and services, and critical infrastructure protection in today's most challenging environments from regional hubs located in the United States, United Kingdom, Europe, South America, Middle East, Africa, Central Asia and Asia Pacific. www.SecureRisks.com



About ISR Systems Corporation

ISR Systems, Inc. a wholly owned subsidiary of Universal Guardian Holdings, Inc., provides multi-level secure, security systems that facilitate surveillance, threat detection and tracking to protect inter-modal transportation, seaport and airport facilities, and critical infrastructure from asymmetrical terrorist and security threats. ISR turn key sourced-based SupplyChain Guardian(TM) RFID systems and Container Guardian(TM) systems provide increased supply chain efficiencies, visibility and security with automated monitoring and decision support from command and control centers in North America, Europe and Asia to coordinate notification to shippers, customers and tactical responses among multiple agencies to interdict or respond to potential security threats. www.ISRsystems.com



Safe Harbor Statement:

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements pertaining to future anticipated projected plans, performance and developments, as well as other statements relating to future operations and results. Any statements in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be considered to be forward-looking statements. Written words such as "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "intends," "goal," "objective," "seek," "attempt," or variations of these or similar words, identify forward-looking statements. These statements by their nature are estimates of future results only and involve substantial risks and uncertainties, including those detailed from time to time in Universal Guardian Holdings, Inc.'s reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. There can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from expectations. These risks factors include potential customer interest in the sale and production of Cobra StunLight(TM) and Riot Defender(TM) and their accessories.



Further information is available on the Company's website: www.UniversalGuardian.com

