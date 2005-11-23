MI Docs, Inc. Appoints Dr. Paul Browde Chief Medical Officer

OAKLAND, CA and NEW YORK, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/23/2005 -- In the newly created position, Browde will expand and develop new opportunities for MI Clinical Research focused on applying Smart Technologies to Caregiver Delivery Organization practices. He will be responsible for building and growing MI Clinical Research programs, including identifying, developing and managing Federal and Foundation relationships focused on patients’ needs.



"Dr. Browde is a respected clinical researcher, practitioner, and educator with a proven track record with demonstrable results," said Eric Geslien, vice president of MI Docs. "MI Clinical Research is a vital part of our growth plan for Smart Solutions and we are excited to have someone with Paul's expertise and business relationships leading these efforts going forward."



“I see a tremendous future for MI Docs, in being able to apply novel technologies in a practical and accessible way” said Browde. "I will be keenly focused on creating new areas for research that will build novel applications of Smart Technologies.".



“Browde, a seasoned psychiatrist, board certified in both adult and geriatric psychiatry, an educator and entrepreneur, has worked and taught at New York University, Albert Einstein College of Medicine and has a private practice in Manhattan. . His excellence in the caregiver profession is illustrated his having received the Albert Einstein College of Medicine/Mead Johnson Award for Clinical Excellence, N.Y. Society for Ericksonian Psychotherapy & Hypnosis: Prize for Excellence, amongst numerous other awards, appointments and honors. Paul is a member of the American Psychiatric Association and American Family Therapy Academy.



About MI Docs

MI Docs is a leading enterprise technology Solutions Company focused on enabling the healthcare provider into the digital evolution. MI Docs focuses on planning, packaging and distributing solutions for improving the quality of people’s lives. We leverage market intelligence gathered from the community to validate assumptions of a connected society. Focused on health care, assisted living care, and biotechnology markets, MI Docs is headquartered in Seattle, Washington with other offices in the United States. Visit MI Docs at http://www.midocs.com.



Note to Editors: Trademarks

MI Docs is the trademark of MI Docs, Inc. Other brands or product names shown are trademarks of their respective owners.

