A New Beginning for ButYouDontLookSick.com Online Magazine

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/28/2005 -- Living with a chronic illness can be debilitating, but what if your chronic illness is ‘invisible?’ Spotting a person with Lupus or Chronic Fatigue can be next to impossible, let alone know what challenges a person who suffers from these disease face on a daily bases. Most patients of chronic-invisible illnesses often hear family and friends say “but you don’t look sick.” The site recently redesigned, offers the same support and message groups but with a new ‘real-time’ approach.



For nearly three years, Butyoudontlooksick.com has offered resource support, news and Lupus Health information to those suffering from an invisible illness. The site that started out as a hobby for Christine Miserandino has expanded beyond her expectations "I am very excited about the new look and feel of the site, but I am even more excited to provide new content every day to our readers." The sites offers a crisp new look, easy navigation, nifty search feature and a fresh new logo. First time visitors will find exactly what they are itching to search. The new site design also features RSS, XML and the ability to be added to "my yahoo". Whether you are searching for chat support, news or book/product reviews, old and new viewers alike will feel right at home.



Those suffering from illnesses such as Fibromyalgia, Colon and Digestive Disorders, anorexia, to name a few, have a chance to offer and receive support, gain medical insight on their illnesses all in one resource. ButYouDontLookSick.com offers a positive environment to those living with chronic illness.



ButYouDontLookSick.com E- Magazine has been online since July 2003. ButYouDontLookSick.com is about living life to the fullest with any invisible disease and hopes to provide answers to the endless questions

of: But you don't look sick? The website features a collection of articles, essays, book and product reviews, with health resources and an active message board.



Christine Miserandino is a writer, speaker, and patient advocate from NY. She also happens to be someone who is living with Lupus. Her writing has been featured in numerous newspapers, magazines, medical newsletters and television media. Check out http://www.ButYouDontLookSick.com to read more of her articles, and to receive her monthly newsletter.













