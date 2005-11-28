The Bull & Bear Financial Report Reviews AuctionCities.com Today

Leading financial opinion-maker highlights strengths of new auctioner.



Valencia, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/28/2005 -- AuctionCities.com, Inc. (OTC: AUCC) is featured in the current issue of The Bull & Bear Financial Report (www.thebullandbear.com), a high-impact print and online investor relations guru with a a 30-year track record and a long-time, loyal subscribership of millions of high-net-worth, active investors.



Quoted from today’s publication, “…Internet auction sites are revolutionizing the face of e-commerce and the way small businesses operate online. Now, another player, AuctionCities.com, an online auction newbie, says it is not simply a competitor, but will alter, forever, the present online auction paradigm.”



The review continues, “The typical auction site matches sellers and buyers from all over the country. AuctionCities.com does this, too, but it goes an intriguing step further. The company’s proprietary, patent-pending technology allows buyers to search for sellers in their own U.S. Postal Zip-code area. They intend to become a “strong presence” in the online auction community by creating unique value for its customers through ‘facilitating optimal and effective auctions’ for its buyers, and low-cost local auctions for its sellers – in effect, a one-stop shop for both new and used products, national brands, and local auctions and storefronts.”



In an interview with The Bull & Bear Financial Report, Michael Berman, AuctionCities.com CEO, said, “Following the axiom, “Find a need and fill it!”, we enter the marketplace to compete with the “big guys” in the area of client service, registration is free, now, there is no charge for a basic listing, other fees and final values are approximately 30% less than eBay. We are honored to be featured in the prestigious Bull & Bear Financial Report.”



AuctionCities.com is the originator of “Micro-auctioning,” local geographically focused online auctions marketed as “ShopYour Zip-code.” AuctionCities.com is the state-of-the-art alternative and convenient way for local auctioning and shopping. Local auctions are hosted for geographies represented by more than 40,000 U.S. Zip-code specific sites and prioritized by 156 metropolitan areas using AuctionCities’ patent-pending business methods and technology.

