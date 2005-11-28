HungryFlix.com Satiating Portable Video Fanatics’ Appetites

South Pasadena, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/28/2005 -- Next month, just in time to fill all those iPod and Sony Playstation Portable (PSP) Christmas presents with video content, HungryFlix.com will officially launch. In the interim, the Internet’s first distributor of premium, independent video content exclusively targeted to iPods and PSPs is already open for membership and video uploading. Video content providers who would like to have their content included and portable video player owners who would like to sign up now can visit HungryFlix.com online at www.HungryFlix.com.



Industry estimates place global sales of Sony PSPs in the 10 million unit range. Similarly, iPod manufacturer Apple predicts its 2005 fourth quarter sales will reach upwards of 9.4 million units. Every portable media fan has one on his or her Christmas list, and come late December, these 19.4 million portable video player owners will all be seeking content for their new devices.



Unfortunately, the portable video content currently available leaves much to be desired. David Basulto, HungryFlix.com president and founder, explains, “This is a huge audience that is clamoring for content. Other than the few television shows, such as “Lost” and “Desperate Housewives,” Apple is selling, however, they don’t have a whole lot to choose from. Our aim is to change that.” Exclusively devoted to iPod- and PSP-compatible video content, HungryFlix.com fills a much-ignored void in the portable media market.



HungryFlix.com hopes to draw video content providers from across a wide range of genres. Basulto states, “The market is wide open for shorts, Indie films, documentaries, etc. If it can be converted to iPod and/or PSP format, we’re interested in including it on our site.” Independent filmmakers, film/video libraries, classic TV and film rights holders, and extreme sports, amateur video and reality video content providers are all welcome at HungryFlix.com. The site even offers assistance in converting video to the proper format for its membership.



Content providers set the prices of their downloads, so they’re always in control of their revenue. HungryFlix.com handles all hosting, marketing and technical assistance issues and prides itself on providing outstanding customer service. In exchange, the company takes only a 40% cut of the download price, meaning 60% goes directly into the content provider’s pocket.



From the portable video player owner’s perspective, HungryFlix.com’s goal is to give the iPod/PSP people what they want: the widest array of compatible video content. Membership is always free, and as an incentive for signing up early, the site is currently offering a free download to anyone who registers for the HungryFlix.com newsletter.



Video content providers who would like to take advantage of the iPod/PSP craze can contact David Basulto at (310) 226-7046 or via email at info@hungryflix.com. PSP and iPod owners who are interest in signing up for downloading privileges can do so at www.HungryFlix.com.

