Vermont’s largest biodiesel distributor to add new suppliers.

Williston, VT -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/28/2005 -- GlobalE Industries announced today that they are making arrangements to add additional sources of biodiesel to their supply pipeline. ‘While World Energy, our current supplier, has a very good product, there are other national suppliers vying for our business, and in the interest of offering our customers a top quality product at competitive prices, we feel it is in our customers and our companies best interest to diversify our supplier base. We will continue to offer only ASTM spec virgin plant oil based product, entitling our customers to the full $1.00 per gallon rebate for each gallon of B100 purchased.’ owner Dan Willey was quoted as saying.



GlobalE services contracts with the state and numerous municipalities, in both Vermont and New Hampshire, and now more and more larger users are expressing interest in adding biofuels to their energy supply chain. GlobalE will meet that demand with the best quality product available, and continue to provide top flight customer service and consultation.



GlobalE owner Dan Willey noted that there is expected top be glut of biodiesel on the market in the next 6 months or so, as new production facilities come on line.



Recent high petroleum prices have made the production and delivery of biofuel more cost effective, and more competitive with petroleum diesel products.



For more information visit www.phillipsbiofuels.com, the exclusive marketing firm for GlobalE Industries.

