Better Than Pixels. A new full page webdirectory.

El Paso, Texas -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/30/2005 -- Full Page Press announces a new web site directory that provides advertisers with a full page to promote their websites. Advertisers have full control to search engine optimize their exclusive page and to customize their text, images, page formatting, page URL, page title and metatags. The full page format gives web site promoters greater control and more exposure than traditional web directories that list several websites on one page with just a short description for each.



"Full Page Press is the flip side of pixel advertising sites." says founder Doug Tyrrell, "Pixel sites charge per pixel and only provide a small graphic and one link on a page with hundreds of competing graphics and links. Each Full Page Press advertiser has an exclusive page that they can log-in to and customize and optimize as they wish."



For more information and to sign up with Full Page Press visit http://www.FullPagePress.com

