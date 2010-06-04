Yola Establishes International Office Presence

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/04/2010 -- Yola, the hugely popular free website builder http://www.yola.com service has opened offices in the USA and South Africa. This adds a real-world community support aspect to its operation, with a 24/7 support service available.



Yola users can ask questions, report problems, give feedback and make suggestions – receiving individual assistance around the clock from Yola agents at these locations. A handy online contact form http://www.yola.com/support.html is provided for this.



There is also a comprehensive help topic archive that can be accessed in the same place, allowing Yola users to search for instant answers to questions. These answers come from Yola support staff as well as experienced members of the Yola user community. Both provide reliable information for users who need assistance.



Yola’s US offices are situated at 51 Federal Street in San Francisco, with South African offices at 35 Hope Street, Cape Town.



About Yola, Inc.

Yola offers a free website creation tool that empowers small businesses, non-profits and everyday users to easily create professional quality websites. Yola's intuitive drag and drop technology enables users to easily incorporate a variety of content including YouTube videos, Google Maps, PayPal shopping carts and many more without needing any technical skills. Privately-held Yola, backed by Reinet Fund, is the recipient of numerous industry accolades including The Industry Standard 100, a Fast Company Fast 50 Reader Favorite and BusinessWeek's 50 Best Tech Startups. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, Calif. For additional information, please visit http://www.yola.com or call 415-227-0250.

