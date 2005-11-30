All Eyes on Houston Rap Scene- Next Up: Showtyme Entertainment

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/30/2005 -- With several mix tapes and albums planned for a 2006 release, ShowTyme Entertainment is definitely on route to being the next hype out of Houston. Finally receiving its long overdue notoriety, Houston’s rap scene has proven it can rival that of New York and Atlanta. The city’s most popular underground players have all gone on to sign major deals, therefore, leaving a void that the independent label is determined to fill.



Within just a few years’ span in the rap game, ShowTyme Entertainment and its artists have been representing Houston with full force. Boasting four underground mix tapes, a full roster of hot and promising talent, and a strong pipeline of music projects underway the label is anxiously ready to broadcast to the rest of the world its full arsenal of banging music projects. The singles and mix tapes are already blazing the streets, and the streets are loving it- anxiously awaiting the next download to be released on the website or the mix tape to hit the streets. Not to mention that the small, yet powerful label has toured Canada, performed around the state and the South, and even opened up shows for the likes of Swisha House.



As the rest of the world awaits the next hype out of Texas, the label and its artists are carefully charting out their success. “We really want to fill the void left in the Texas underground rap scene and max out independently before we sign or even think about a major [deal]. We want to gain that respect from people,” says label President, Doc Quinn.



In the meantime, keep your ears to the streets. With such a strong fan base already garnered all throughout Texas, Arkansas, and Louisiana, just to name a few, there is no doubt that once the buzz starts spreading like wildfire the majors can only help but take notice.



