PhotoActions Releases GetWebPics 2.5

Media Download Manager With Built-In Media Files Search Function.



Penza, Russian -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/30/2005 -- GetWebPics is a specialized media files download manager specially created for Internet users or professionals who frequently search for pictures, wallpaper, music, video or any other type of media files on the web. While not revolutionary new, GetWebPics 2.5 features a number of subtle improvements over other applications in this class.



Unlike other media files download managers, GetWebPics is capable of searching for URL in Java scripts and downloading media files from web resources that require authorization. In fact, the program features two entirely different modes of media files searching/downloading. The first one is based on searching for media files references in web-pages. The second approach utilizes direct batch-downloading of media files based on URL template of media files.



Naturally, GetWebPics comes with a number of media files search/download filtering options (by file size, image dimensions, file type, including mask options, regular expressions, etc.). Program users can set the depth of scanning for any particular website and specify other download parameters, such as number of threads, number of connection attempts or a timeout interval between connections.



Likewise, GetWebPics offers extended options for saving downloaded media files, like saving media files downloaded from different resources to different folders. The other convenient feature is saving information about downloaded media files, such as their source URL, date and time they were downloaded, plus the local PC hard-drive disk or folder where they are being stored. All downloaded media files can be viewed with PhotoAction's proprietary media files viewer embedded inside the program.



GetWebPics 2.5 is available at http://www.photoactions.com/ for free evaluation. The price of registering a single copy of GetWebPics 2.5 is 29.95 US Dollars.



PhotoActions is a specialized software developer known for its award winning software for digital imaging professionals. Other titles developed by PhotoActions include Album Web Pro, AlbumSee, AutorunMagic and AnyToJPEG.



If you would like to get a comment, request a reviewer copy, have a businesses proposal, want to become an authorized reseller or have any other inquiry, please contact Yan Lvov at support@photoactions.com



System Requirements: Pentium III-400, 64Mb Ram, 16Mb Hdd.



Company: http://www.photoactions.com/

Product Page: http://www.photoactions.com/gwp/

Download: http://www.photoactions.com/download/gwp.exe

Screenshot: http://www.photoactions.com/shots/gwp320.gif

Buy: http://www.photoactions.com/gwp/order/