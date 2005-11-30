Castalia Homes has new program geared towards giving

Carmel, IN -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/30/2005 -- Castalia Homes has announced a new program in building custom homes. When a client builds with Castalia Homes, the company will donate 1% of the cost of the home to a local Church or charity of the client’s choice. The donation will be in the client’s name. The client may qualify for a tax deduction for the full amount of the donation on their income taxes for that year.



Castalia Homes is a locally faith based organization, that values quality, craftsmanship, and integrity. The company is dedicated to providing a valued packed custom built home and an outstanding home buying experience.



The company feels that it has an obligation to give back to the community and the local Churches in the area, which they feel is the pillar of our society and local framework. “This program gives us the opportunity to achieve two goals. One is to build a high quality home for our client and to give back to Charities and local Churches” according to Frank Redavide, partner of Castalia Homes.



This program allows clients to give beyond their normal budget and to further their Churches or charities goals. “People want to give back to their community and church. Sometimes it may be difficult, so we implemented a program to make it easy for our clients to give back and make a positive impact” said Vern Trabue, partner of Castalia Homes.



For more information, contact a Castalia Homes representative at 317-706-6770 or info@castaliahomes.com



Castalia Homes, LLC strives to be recognized as a professional, high quality, and ethical home building company. Our team is passionate about exceeding expectations in design, style, value, quality, and customer satisfaction. We work to be the employer of choice, and by doing so, having a team of loyal and highly skilled employees and contractors that all have the “Customer First” in mind. This insures that we will work to deliver our clients their dreams so that they will be satisfied in having us as their builder for life.

