PC-Time Manager 1.1 has been released

Los Angeles, California -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/5/2005 -- Version 1.1 of the award winning paretnal control software PC-Time Manager has been released.



PC-Time Manager is considered a parental control software that sets scheduled limits on computer time use. If your children are spending a lot of time chatting on the internet or playing games, this product can be used to set schedules that allows them to use the computer as much as assigned in the set schedule.



PC-Time Manager also provides the ability to share the same computer among kids by creating for each child a computer time limit schedule which provides a safe and friendly environment free of kids fighting over the computer.



Virtual Software LTD, the creator of PC-Time Manager is a software publisher that is committed to providing high quality and efficient parental control software. PC-Time Manager is part of the CopDad Software Suite that produced by this software publisher.

http://www.virtualsoftwareltd.com