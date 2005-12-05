Subjex Corporation Signs Acquisition Agreement with FarSuperior Management, LLC to Acquire Profitable Search Engine Directory.

Minnetonka, MN -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/5/2005 -- Subjex Corporation (SBJX.OB) announced today that it has signed an acquisition agreement with FarSuperior Management, LLC to acquire its primary business, FarSuperior.com. The integration into Subjex and the final closing will be completed prior to January 2nd 2006.



FarSuperior.com, is a profitable zip code/category-based business directory and search engine that fosters improved local interaction between local retailers and internet searchers and their walk in customers.



Instead of going head-to-head with search giants like Google and Yahoo, FarSuperior competes directly with local advertising options. Instead of listing millions of results, a maximum of ten businesses per industry category, per zip code are granted an approved status and then only after they have been recommended by independent third parties. All approved businesses are reviewed by the company's Secret Shopper Service and must maintain a high rating by FarSuperior consumers. FarSuperior brings Subjex a client base of over 1,000 paying merchants and is on target to achieve a base of 100,000 new merchants over the next two years.



"Most search directories offer no real value locally for the consumer and little traceable return on investment for brick and mortar merchants." said Wayne Warrington, FarSuperior's Founder, "FarSuperior.com rewards its users in real dollars by paying them when they recommend superior businesses in their neighborhood. In addition, we provide merchants with a truly unique method for low cost acquisition of new local customers, both in store-and on the web."



The FarSuperior.com business model was developed at its offices located in Scottsdale Arizona over the past 5 years and is one of several profitable internet business developed by Mr. Wayne Warrington. With a 12 year history of building sales force automation systems Warrington also founded TheEpicureanClub.com and LostMoney.com one of the nations leading private investigative agencies specializing estate research and unclaimed property. He also brings strategic cross-promotion partnerships with these businesses that will benefit both FarSuperior and Subjex. His value driven attitude was inspired by his father, who was a senior White House Aid to President Eisenhower and chairman of the President's Inter-Governmental Governor's Board.



"The addition of FarSuperior and its revenue makes for a complete turn around for Subjex. Not only will our financial position be immediately and positively impacted by this acquisition, but our ability to execute on our current Subjex business model, which historically has been starved for operational cash will be dramatically enhanced", said Andrew Hyder, Subjex Corporation CEO. "This is the fun part: we will now move Subjex into a position of strength and dramatically change the landscape for our shareholders."



Based in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, Subjex Corporation has become the standard in artificial intelligence dialogue reasoning customer service. Their products, SubjexCSR and SubjexME facilitate meaningful text-based humanlike conversations with thousands of web site visitors simultaneously, thereby reducing customer service costs and increasing sales - with little or no human intervention. For more information and to try the technology for free visit the web site at www.subjex.com or call 952-931-0501.



This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27a of the Securities Acts of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove correct.