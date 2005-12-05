VIE MARKETING IS OUT TO HELP SMALL BUSINESS OWNERS

Hackensack, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/5/2005 -- On December 1, 2005, Vie Marketing, a Hackensack-based creative and marketing agency, launched its innovative new website, which allows clients to access a secure extranet to preview work, store graphic files, download proofs and ready to print files. “We are providing small businesses with the same tools large companies are offered by the big guys,” says Carolyn Ourfalian, V.P. of Public Relations for Vie Marketing. “We are out to help them. We want them to have the same opportunities as large companies do,” she adds.



“The website was built with our small clients in mind,” said Fernando A. Lopez, President and Creative Director for Vie Marketing. “Large agencies don’t focus on small businesses because there is no money for them.” “We understand that small businesses, such as restaurants or hair salons, do not have big budgets, and in many instances, owners are wearing too many hats. Last thing they need is to invest too much time and money into promoting their business. That’s why we created a system that not only will make it more efficient and affordable, but it will facilitate the process of creating a marketing campaign that works – regardless of their size” “We love face-to-face meetings, but in today’s fast paced changing environment, we understand that business owners have very little time and we need to respect that,” he adds.



About Vie Marketing

Vie Marketing is a talented small agency focused on creative, marketing, interactive and research services servicing small businesses in the tri-state area. Vie marketing is located in Hackensack, NJ.