ERP Software Leader Encompix Releases New Version

Cincinnati, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/7/2005 -- The latest edition of Encompix Software, version 9.30, will be released on December 1, 2005. Chuck Stewart, Executive Vice-President of the Cincinnati-based ERP Software firm noted, "The majority of these enhancements are driven directly from the input we receive from our engineer-to-order customers."



The highlights of version 9.30 include three new standard modules. They are Customer Relationship Management (CRM) to integrate prospect visibility and tracking through customer orders and service, a new Nonconforming Materials (NCM) module to integrate quality tracking through purchasing, shop floor and inventory and a new Engineering Bill of Materials (E-BOM) to provide item revision control, a BOM import and BOM posting to jobs. These new modules are included in the standard product for no additional charge.



According to Roger Meloy, Director of Marketing for Encompix, "There are significant changes to many other areas of the system including enhanced Job Costing, Contribution Reporting, Manufacturing Part processing and Serial Traceability. Some newer features include Alternate Item overrides, Project Reserved Inventory and Long Lead Item (LLI) processing. The new Automated Clearing House (ACH) functionality processes direct payments between banks in the United States. The user-interface has been updated with a more modern look and feel and the system provides a mechanism for adding custom programs and external files on the Encompix menu."



Encompix (www.encompix.com) has filled the manufacturing software requirements of Engineer-to-Order companies since 1992. The company name reflects the commitment to developing business application solutions that encompass the complex areas of project-based and job-based manufacturing. Encompix provides ETO manufacturers with a competitive advantage by improving bottom line results.



