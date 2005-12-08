TR Cutler Inc. Launches Manufacturing Web Content Service

Ft. Lauderdale, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/8/2005 -- Thomas R. Cutler is the #1 Manufacturing Journalist in North America. The staff of TR Cutler, Inc. along with the 2000 plus members of the Manufacturing Media Consortium announced the launch of a new service, Web Content for Manufacturing Websites.



Writing dynamic, interesting, topical, fresh, informative, valuable, meaningful, and readable web copy is a unique service. From brief articles to extensive white papers; from product reviews to competitive analyses; from monthly newsletters to company personnel profiles, Thomas R. Cutler and members of the manufacturing media consortium work closely to provide timely, vital, innovative, and creative Web Content for Manufacturing Websites.



According to Cutler, "Every Manufacturing Website is unique. This just isn't cookie-cutter web content. It is critical that the content generates the desired call-to-action by Manufacturing Website visitors. Increasingly participants in the Manufacturing Media Blitz are combining that program with Web Content for Manufacturing Websites."



Cutler is ranked as the nation's leading manufacturing journalist by the Manufacturing Media Consortium. This is a group of more than 2000 journalists worldwide writing about trends, data, case studies, profiles, and features in the manufacturing and industrial sector. Cutler worked with hundreds of media outlets to expand the coverage and importance of the manufacturing media coverage.



Cutler created the Mass Marketing Manufacturing Media Blitz, a comprehensive 90 - 180 day program allowing manufacturers with little web presence or with a new product introduction to go from zero to sixty in a short-term PR campaign. Cutler has authored more than 1000 articles for a wide range of manufacturing, industrial, and business journals, dailies, and month trade B2B publications. Cutler also authored the best-selling Manufacturers' Public Relations & Media Guide.



TR Cutler, Inc.

www.trcutlerinc.com

Thomas Cutler

954-486-7562



