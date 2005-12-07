Structured Implementation by PRONTO North America includes PEER

Eden Prairie, MN -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/7/2005 -- All implementation services are supported by the PIM (PRONTO Implementation Methodology), a systematic process developed to optimize implementations of PRONTO-Xi. Typical implementation services include confirming needs via PEER (Process Evaluation Executive Review) workshop and preparation of a joint detailed project plan. PIMs framework ensures implementations are delivered to budgets, time-line, and project scope expectations.



PIM delivers:

- A consistent structured approach

- A cooperative and controlled implementation effort

- The appropriate level of customer involvement

- Correct timing and sequence of implementation processes

- Use of proven methods and techniques

- Continual monitoring and confirmation of tasks and activities



PRONTO North America, Inc. based in Eden Prairie, MN, is widely recognized

as the authority in technologically driven business solutions and process

management. Utilizing innovative implementation techniques and tools, PRONTO North America generates increased performance, service, efficiency, and accountability. Through PEER (Process Evaluation Executive Review), PRONTO North America captures the values of Lean Manufacturing throughout the enterprise. This functionality is accomplished utilizing a highly-trained

world-class staff and an innovative process modeling and automation toolset

unmatched in the industry, ensuring the realization of continuous process

improvement and profitability. This expertise segues to PRONTO BPM powered by XSol.



PRONTO North America is the North American Master Distributor of PRONTO-Xi, a comprehensive software system allowing manufacturers, distributors, and

retailers to effectively manage all phases of their business. Far beyond

just another Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) System, PRONTO-Xi's

financial and distribution applications are unique and have provided maximum

return on investment for a wide variety of organizations since 1976. From

PRONTO Production to PRONTO Advanced Warehousing; from PRONTO Planning to PRONTO Quality Management System (QMS); from PRONTO Distribution Requirements Planning (DRP) to PRONTO Forecasting Management, the cross-section and breadth of integrated elements addressed by PRONTO-Xi is unmatched in the marketplace and justifies its natural leadership role as the best fully integrated business software solution.



PRONTO North America

www.prontoerp.com

Mike Panosh

952-942-5858

