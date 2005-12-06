Resellerspanel.com Launches a cPanel Reseller Hosting Program

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/7/2005 -- Resellerspanel.com (www.resellerspanel.com), the only company in the web hosting business offering a free reseller hosting program, announces the launch of its cPanel program, which offers four reseller plans, perfect for those who wish to sell hosting to their own customers. The four plans offer 5, 7, 10 and 15 GB of disk space, and 50, 70, 100 and 150 GB of bandwidth respectively, as well as the ability to host multiple domains, and come with the Fantastico free scripts installer.



Beside the around-the-clock prompt and reliable technical support, the cPanel program offers each and every reseller a dedicated IP address, which guarantees them complete anonymity, and which provides secure protection against DDoS attacks. Moreover, the cPanel control panel, which is the most widely used user-friendly control panel in the hosting industry allowing resellers to administer individual and reseller accounts, is translated in many languages, including the most commonly used and widespread ones.



Kalin Blaskoff, CEO of Resellerspanel.com, said that Resellerspanel.com's cPanel reseller hosting program is a completely risk-free enterprise as it offers a 30-day money-back guarantee, that its prices are very well balanced and correspond to the plans’ features and properties, that the program offers several GB of free disk space for the main reseller account, so that resellers can host their sites for free without the need to recourse to their reseller accounts’ resources and thus lower their profits, and that with the launch of the cPanel reseller hosting program, Resellerspanel.com finally meets the demands of all resellers.

