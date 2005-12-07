Mammoth HD Footage Library adds 8 new HD Collections

Evergreen, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/7/2005 -- Mammoth HD adds 8 collections featuring the work of Paul LeBourgeois with our new marine series "Diving: Papua, New Guinea Vol.1,2 and 3, with Lion Fish, Coral Reeks, Squid, Cuttle Fish, Manta Rays and more. Vyk Harnett's Time-Lapse Clouds Vol.4 and 5 and Paul Ambrose's Colorado Color Vol.1 and 2.



MHD December Releases:



Diving: Papua New Guinea Vol.1

Diving: Papua New Guinea Vol.2

Diving: Papua New Guinea Vol.3

Time-Lapse: Clouds Vol.4

Time-Lapse: Clouds Vol.5

Colorado Color Vol.1

Colorado Color Vol.2



The Mammoth HD Library now includes 235 collections with over 2600 clips.



Photo Credit: Paul LeBourgeois from the MHD_C1235HD Diving: Papua New Guinea Vol.2



For more information on these collections and the Mammoth HD Hi Definition Footage Library, and to see the previews of all the Mammoth HD collections and clips, please visit the Mammoth HD website at http://www.mammothhd.com



Mammoth HD's Production Partners include: Bogen Imaging Group (http://www.bogenimaging.us) and Iconix (http://www.iconixvideo.com)



About Mammoth HD:

Mammoth HD is a new resource for HD, SD, 3D Animation and Motion Graphic Stock Footage. Formats include 1080i, 1080/24p, 720p, HDV and SD. Mammoth HD is producing royalty free collections in an all digital pipeline - from HD cameras thru leading edge 3D and motion graphics applications in HD formats.



Mammoth HD adds new material to the library monthly. The MHD represented talent base comprises award winning cinematographers, videographers, photographers, 3D Animators and Motion Graphics Artists from around the world.



Mammoth HD, Inc. is a Colorado Corporation. Member of NAB, HPA and GSAM.

Mammoth HD, Inc., PO Box 2064, Evergreen, CO 80437



