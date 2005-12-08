Team Media Creations Studios Launches Web Hosting and Online Marketing Solutions Website

Pensacola, Florida -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/8/2005 -- Team Media Creations Studios, local multimedia and marketing communications firm, announced the launch of their full-service hosting and online marketing solutions website Streamcast America. The website features complete, all-inclusive hosting, packages for individuals, small business and corporations, internet marketing tools, copywriting, and internet security services.



One benefit of the new expanded services will be the addition of a 24 hour online and telephone customer support center should our clients have any questions or issues. We invite our clients to take advantage of several support contact methods to assist with support issues in a timely matter.



Streamcast America product packages includes “Traffic Blazer” a web submission service and “express e-mail marketing”, an e-mail managing suites that will provide customers the tools needed to make contacting and managing customers, prospects and visitors online simple. “We are very excited about our web site and it’s new services that will give our customers more power over their online operation and marketing efforts 24 hours a day, said Terrance Henderson, CEO of Media Merchandising Corporation parent company of Team Media Creations Studios.



Streamcast America services can be purchased through the company’s website at www.streamcastamerica.com



