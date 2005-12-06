Acos Fund Management goes live on Execta Trade Execution and Order Management System from Tethys Technology, Inc.

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/8/2005 -- Acos Fund Management a long-Short hedge fund has gone live on Tethys Technology's Execta Algorithmic trade execution and order management system.



Acos chose Execta for its performance, rich integrated algorithmic and transaction cost analysis offering and overall platform flexibility.



Tethys' ExectaTM Platform is the most powerful and flexible broker-neutral electronic trading and portfolio management solution available today. The multi-asset class platform includes modules for investment and trading strategy simulation, as well as automated and manual trade execution and optimal strategy determination analysis. ExectaTM functionality also includes automated trade opportunity detection, pre-trade, real-time and post-trade transaction cost analysis, portfolio and risk management. Clients use the Platform for Direct Market Access (DMA) and broker-assisted execution, leverage Tethys industry-leading pre-packaged algorithms, route orders to broker algorithmic trading desks and develop and test their own proprietary algorithms.



Acos chose ExectaTM for its performance, rich integrated algorithmic and transaction cost analysis offering and overall platform flexibility. Execta allows Acos complete control over its execution, the ability to take advantage of trade opportunities in real-time. In addition, Acos, now, is able to test various execution strategies through the ExectaTM simulator. “We looked at a variety of platforms and found Execta to be the most complete offering. Execta has given us the ability to implement new investment strategies and also reduce our overall execution costs. The Tethys team gave considerable personalized attention to our specific requirements” said Sam Glassman, portfolio manager for Acos.



“Acos portfolio managers and traders have a long track-record of managing investment assets through alternative investment strategies. We are pleased that Acos chose Execta for managing its trade execution and investment strategy research requirements”, said Nitin Gambhir president of Tethys Technology, Inc.



About Tethys Technology, Inc.



Tethys Technology, Inc. is a fast-growing investment technology research and development firm. Tethys provides comprehensive portfolio management and trade execution tools for hedge funds, mutual funds and broker dealers. In addition, Tethys has a substantial market-microstructure consulting and research effort that helps clients evaluate execution strategies and also develops analytics and algorithms to assist clients reduce magnitude and variance of transaction costs.



About Acos Fund Management



Acos Fund Management runs Acos Arbitrage Fund, a market neutral equity hedge fund employing a unique combination of Equity, Credit and Volatility information in systematic investment strategies. The fund’s goal is to produce superior risk-adjusted returns with little correlation to market direction.



