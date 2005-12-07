uCertify announces Holiday Discount Offer on its IT Certification Practice Tests

Union City, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/7/2005 -- uCertify, a market leader in IT certification exams preparation solutions, today announced a special Holiday Discount offer for this festive season. The discount is offered for a limited period only.



The company is offering up to 70% discount on its entire range of highly reliable exam Practice Tests and Collections (a Practice Test bundle containing multiple Practice Tests and offered at a special discounted price). uCertify has also offered a special discounted price for the SCJP PrepKit. This PrepKit is now available at a never before low price of $ 9.99 with 435+ realistic questions and 70 exhaustive study notes.



“The present offer further strengthens our commitment to serve the IT community by providing efficient certification exam preparation solutions at an affordable price. uCertify offers special discounts from time to time for the benefit of the professionals, who want to validate their skills by getting certified in different technologies,” says Rajesh Srivastava, Quality Assurance Manager, uCertify.



About uCertify Practice Tests



The uCertify Practice Tests are developed, keeping the exam objectives in mind, after rigorous research and innovation by a team of highly experienced and certified authors to provide you with the latest and most accurate study material for IT certifications.



The Practice Tests consist of full-length tests, containing a good number of realistic questions and detailed study notes along with technical articles and step-by-step, fully illustrated How Tos… to impart in-depth knowledge on the subject.



uCertify Practice Tests have also incorporated new simulation questions based on the latest Microsoft exam pattern. Simulations add value to certifications as the candidates are tested in the real world like situation. Hence, they are one of the best methods to judge a candidate’s skills and knowledge of the technology.



The simulations developed by uCertify require the candidates to actually perform the task instead of choosing an answer from multiple choices. Simulation questions are considered to be the toughest of all the questions, as they test your work skills and assess your practical knowledge. The inclusion of the simulation questions in uCertify Practice Tests not only ensures your success in the exam but also helps you practice better and learn the concepts by practically performing the task. uCertify is one of the first companies to implement simulations in all its MCSE 2003 Practice Tests.



In addition to the predefined tests, the Practice Tests facilitate Customized as well as Adaptive testing to help the students prepare efficiently for the real exams. Diagnostic test feature can be used to discover one’s strengths and weaknesses, so as to concentrate more on his/her weak areas. At the end of each exam, a detailed performance report shows the status of the your preparedness and helps you enhance your preparation accordingly.



All uCertify Practice Tests come with money back guarantee; you will get full refund of your money, if you do not pass the exam in a single attempt.



uCertify has now made it easy for Indian students to buy its world class exam preparation solutions. Indian students can now pay through check, bank draft or other modes of payments to buy their PrepKits.



About uCertify



Founded in 1996, uCertify is a leading provider of exam preparation solutions for certification exams of all the major IT vendors. uCertify products provide certification candidates a complete coverage of exam objectives with realistic practice tests, comprehensive study notes and guides, and other value added features to help them excel in the exams.



The ever increasing range of uCertify products include Exam Simulation Practice Tests and Collections for MCSE 2003, MCSA, MCDBA, MCAD, OCA, OCP, A+, Network+, Security+, CIW Associate, CIW Professional, Java 1.4 SCJP, and other significant certifications. More information is available at: http://www.ucertify.com/discounts.html

