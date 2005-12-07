Help Support and Donate to United States Charities - Buy a Handbag!!

San Mateo, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/7/2005 -- Bia Collection, LLC, an online retailer of handbags and purses, today announced the launching of the Bia Giving program on their main retail site: http://bagfancy.com.



The Bia Giving program benefits United States based charities serving domestic causes. Each month a different charity is selected to receive a minimum of 5% of the current month's gross revenue from online sales from http://bagfancy.com. Suggestions for recipients are welcome. Read more about the program at http://bagfancy.com/store/catalog/giving.php.



"I miss volunteering," said Joanne Wu, Owner of Bia Collection, LLC. "Now it's time to get back to giving. While I am sympathetic to causes all over the world, I feel that it is important to take care of those in need at home. I am pleased and proud to launch our Bia Giving program."



The Bia Giving donation recipient for December 2005 is the California Animal Shelter Friends organization, a group of dedicated volunteers including animal trainers, veterinarians, veterinary technicians and other animal lovers. They dedicate their time and energy to saving shelter animals from euthanasia in the state of California.



Every month the current donation recipient will be posted on the http://bagfancy.com homepage and a running archive will be maintained at http://bagfancy.com/store/catalog/giving_recipients.php.



About Bia Collection, LLC



Started in July 2005, Bia Collection, LLC strives to provide outstanding customer service and quality stylish handbags at exceptional value through the retail online boutique. Bia's philosophy of sharing and helping US-based charities is the foundation for the monthly Bia Giving program - a minimum 5% donation of gross revenue will be made to a different charity each month. Bia can be found on the Web at http://bagfancy.com.

