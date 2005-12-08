Internet Direct Response, Inc. To Promote Central Coast Nutraceuticals, Inc. Full Line of Natural Products Online

Raleigh, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/8/2005 -- Internet Direct Response, Inc. (IDR), a leader in Direct Response Internet marketing has entered into an exclusive agreement with Central Coast Nutraceuticals, Inc. (CCN) to market their full line of natural products and herbal supplements online.



Under the terms of the agreement, IDR, a recognized and experienced leader in the Direct Response e-commerce Internet market, will advertise CCN products via websites that are designed and developed by IDR.



"IDR's unique knowledge and experience will give the Avela, Cholestapro, and our future product lines the brand images that they deserve." said Graham D. Gibson, CEO/President, CCN. “We’re excited about the future of our partnership and what milestones can be achieved when you partner together two leading companies in their respective industries.”



"We are extremely pleased to partner with CCN. They have a proven track record with the astonishing success of Avela, and we are here to support them in every way possible with their new product lines.” said David Gervase, VP Sales and Marketing, IDR. "CCN is a leader in providing consumers with quality products that help support healthy living."



CCN supplement products are available immediately through their online websites www.myavela.com and www.cholestapro.com



About Central Coast Nutraceuticals, Inc. (CCN):

Central Coast Nutraceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 in Lompoc, CA to bring innovative new natural supplements to the consumer market. Their initial product is the very successful Avela supplement targeted towards improving men’s sexual health. Avela has taken the Direct Response industry by storm by utilizing the strength of the CPA business model online. For more information on Avela, please visit www.myavela.com.



CCN is planning on releasing 5 to 6 new products in 2006 alone, starting with Cholestapro, developed to help consumers maintain healthy cholesterol levels. Cholestapro is not a synthetic drug. Cholestapro is an all natural plant sterol complex specially formulated based upon decades of clinical studies and research to support good cardiovascular health. The ingredients in Cholestapro are FDA approved and clinically proven to reduce Total and LDL (bad) cholesterol levels and reduce the risk of Heart Disease. Since Total and LDL cholesterol levels are directly related to the risk of Heart Disease, Cholestapro provides an effective and safe cholesterol reduction method. Cholestapro is non-toxic with absolutely no side effects. Cholestapro provides a safe and easy way to reduce cholesterol levels, naturally.



The company's U.S. headquarters are located in the beautiful wine country area just north of Santa Barbara, CA. For further information, please contact Central Coast Nutraceuticals, Inc. by phone at 804-740-9087 or at through their website at www.centralcoastnutra.net.



About Internet Direct Response, Inc. (IDR):

Internet Direct Response, Inc. was established in January of 2003 in Raleigh, North Carolina. The founders of IDR have a combined sixty years of marketing experience and over ten years of Internet marketing experience. IDR was created to provide its clients with an aggressive and unique method to increase Internet sales, conversion rate, and profits.



IDR has evolved into a complete Turn-Key system that allows a client to basically hand over its product and IDR handle the complete Internet marketing campaign. Web development, e-commerce, driving traffic, affiliate marketing, sales analysis and increasing profits are only a few of the services that IDR can provide.



In addition to the main headquarters in Raleigh, North Carolina, IDR has an office in Dallas, Texas and is looking to open an office in New York in 2006. For further information, please contact Internet Direct Response, Inc. by phone at 919-418-0908 or visit us on the web at www.4IDR.com



Contacts:

Internet Direct Response, Inc.

www.4IDR.com

David Gervase

VP Sales and Marketing

Phone: 919-418-0908

Email: dgervase @ internet-direct-response.com



Central Coast Nutraceuticals, Inc.

www.centralcoastnutra.net

Graham D. Gibson

President / CEO

Phone: 888-692-8352

Email: info @ centralcoastnutra.net

