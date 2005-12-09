Auction-site Seeking No-hassle Dispute Resolution Service Goes To MARS

AuctionCities.com sets deal with Mediation Arbitration Resolution Services, Inc. (MARS)



Valencia, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/9/2005 -- AuctionCities.com, Inc. (OTC:AUCC) has signed a strategic partnership with Mediation Arbitration Resolution Services, Inc., (MARS) a worldwide provider of online dispute resolution services dedicated to providing everyone with the opportunity to have their disputes heard and resolved in a fair and equitable forum.



Michael Berman, AuctionCities.com CEO stated, “By working with MARS, AuctionCities.com is pleased to offer the MARS ‘Shop with Confidence’ Seal (Trustmark) and Online Dispute Resolution Service which assures that our members can easily resolve any unforeseen dispute in a technologically efficient and less confrontational manner.”



The MARS “Shop with Confidence” program provides merchants and AuctionCities.com members the opportunity to resolve misunderstandings arising from online transactions. This program offers the parties access to a third party dispute resolution process, with an easy to use, inexpensive, automated, online web-based interface.



Stanley Reisch, MARS CEO said, “We are very happy to be associated with AuctionCities.com and to integrate their patent-pending technologies and ours to provide a safer, more secure online shopping experience. MARS continues to harness technology to shape and direct the development of new methods of alternative dispute resolution.”



In addition to providing online dispute resolution services to merchants and consumers, MARS offers its Virtual ADR Service which provides mediators, arbitrators, attorneys and other legal practitioners the opportunity to carry on mediation and arbitration conferences using the latest state-of-the-art videoconferencing technology combined with the MARS proprietary Case Management System. Information about MARS can be found at www.resolvemydispute.com.



About AuctionCities.com, Inc.

AuctionCities.com is the state-of-the-art way of convenient local auctioning and shopping. We host local auctions in over 40,000 U.S. Zip-code specific sites using our patent-pending business methods and technology.



