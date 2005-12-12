Miss B-Rhaka Stacks Up The Spins On Germanys #1 Hip Hop Station With Shadyvilles Owndj Opal.

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/12/2005 -- Party Radio FM, Germany’s #1 station for Hip Hop and R&B, has just added Miss B-Rhaka’s latest single, “Live My Life”, to their exclusive playlist. The song can be heard throughout Germany and various parts of Europe every Saturday night from 8-10pm on the DJ OPAL WORLDWIDE SHOW. It can also be found online at The Cuttin’ Crew’s Official Site – http://www.thecuttincrew.com/files/28.mp3 DJ Opal is one of Shadyville’s very own DJs (www.shadyville.biz) and averages 40,000-50,000 listeners per hour. Stay posted for DJ Opal’s latest mixtape release entitled “International Chaos: Vol. 1” featuring exclusives from D-Block, 50 Cent, Miss B-Rhaka, Tha Alkaholics, Remy Martin and more.



For more information on Miss B-Rhaka, log onto www.b-rhaka.com.



For more information on DJ Opal, log onto www.cuttincrew.com.



To book Miss B-Rhaka or DJ Opal for your event or to advertise your product/service on the DJ Opal Worldwide Show, contact Danica Dow via phone (201)446-7522 or email: danica@b-rhaka.com

