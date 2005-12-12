eHobbies turns to Tech Data Pros for telephony solution

Irvine, Ca -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/12/2005 -- eHobbies.com, a leading online retailer of toys and hobby merchandise chose Tech Data Pros’ SoHo PBX system to implement in their La Mirada warehouse.



With the Christmas rush looming ahead and a recent partnership with Amazon.com, eHobbies.com was set to have more inbound phone calls than ever before and their current phone system was maxed out on capacity. Due to a long standing relationship with Tech Data Pros, and knowing that TDP offered a small business PBX system with Voice over IP capability, eHobbies.com turned to TDP for a solution.



Tech Data Pros designed a SoHo PBX system to meet the expanded requirements of eHobbies. Not only was eHobbies looking for additional inbound lines, but their requirements also included reduced rates for outbound calls, extensions located at remote locations, call transfers to a call center, enhanced voicemail capabilities, and voicemail to email abilities.



“While the eHobbies phone system design was not large in terms of numbers of extensions or users, the reliability aspect and expanded call capacity was crucial to the design in order to handle the peak usage during the holiday season” said Kerry Garrison, Director of Technical Services for Tech Data Pros, “Because of their new relationship with Amazon, we also knew that this would be a very high profile installation.



The final design of the system actually allowed eHobbies to cut down on the actual number of analog phone lines and pushed the overflow onto multiple Internet Telephone Service Providers while more than doubling the number of concurrent calls that could be handled at one time.



About Tech Data Pros

With well over two decades of IT experience, TDP Founder Kerry Garrison launched Tech Data Pros in 2002 to provide small businesses with best-in-class IT services. With services ranging from basic computer services, to VoIP telephony, and a web design group, Tech Data Pros is a one-stop shop for the technical needs of Orange County businesses



About eHobbies …

Originally launched in 1999, eHobbies has served hundreds of thousands of customers, from beginning to avid hobbyists, providing access to over 75,000 items in 10 categories including Radio Control, Astronomy and Trains. In May 2001, assets of eHobbies were acquired by The Hobby Hub, Inc. Partners Seth Greenberg and Ken Kikkawa (two long-time eHobbies employees) have rebuilt the "New & Improved" eHobbies into a viable, profitable organization.