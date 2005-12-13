Randleman, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/13/2005 -- Stockton Infrared Announces the Appointment of Alejandro Tache as Director of the AITscan™ Division



Stockton Infrared Thermographic Services, Inc., (SITS) one of the USA’s leading providers of infrared (IR) thermographic services, announces the appointment of Alejandro Tache as the Director of Stockton’s AITscan™ division. SITS provides state-of-the-art infrared testing services to top-500 companies and government agencies in the US, Canada, Central and South America. SITS has six other infrared application-specific divisions: ProcessSCAN™, ElectriSCAN™, CompuSCANIR™, MechaniSCAN™, BuildScanIR™, and IRresearcher™.



Mr. Tache has extensive experience as a combat pilot, test pilot, and flight instructor. Over the last five years, he has worked as a Pilot and Thermographer with Stockton Infrared Services. He has a degree in Aeronautical Management from the Columbian Air Force Academy. His superior performance as a pilot, thermographer and software analyst led to his appointment as Division Director.



“Mr. Tache has been an integral part of the growth of AITscan’s service division, and we are excited about the future of AITscan™,” states Gregory R. Stockton, founder and CEO of SITS. “I’m thrilled to have this opportunity to further expand this exciting and growing line of service,” states Mr. Tache.



Stockton’s AITscan™ division provides state-of-the-art aerial infrared surveys. AITscan™ thermographers survey flat roofs to find moisture; discover pollution sources in creeks, lakes, and streams; find steam leaks and hot water leaks in district heating systems; perform animal census surveys like deer counts; fly high voltage power lines and perform many other specialized aerial infrared services. The AITscan™ division has nine fixed-wing aircraft and one rotor-wing aircraft to perform surveys in the US, Canada, Central and South America. In addition, AITscan™ has 52 authorized sales representatives in three countries and provides service to anywhere in the US.



For more information, please contact 1-800-248-7226, or visit them on line at: http://www.aitscan.com.

