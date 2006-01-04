ScriptsPilot.com helps others create their own Websites

Leba, Pomorskie, Poland -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/4/2006 -- Who hasn't been searching the internet for free animations, graphics, scripts or other resources - ending up in not finding the content between the massive amount of advertising and closing dozens of pop-up windows?



Several surveys have shown that nearly 50% of internet users have at one time tried to create their own website. The ScriptsPilot site is targeted towards those people. It provides extensive information about website building and promotion to help others in creating or improving their own site on the internet.



The convenience of www.scriptspilot.com is amazing. You don't need a logon, there is no charge whatsoever to use the site, and navigation is amazingly simple. The website www.scriptspilot.com provides a place for people looking for all types and brands of scripts and other webmaster resources to view a large quantity of unbiased information in one location without having to navigate through several search engines much less hundreds of websites. If you are someone who is interested in webmastering, who is looking to build a website, or just needs some information on website building this site is all that you'll ever need.



The focus of scriptspilot.com is not only on the quality and quantity of it's content, it wants to make their users feel home at scriptspilot.com community, give them the features and tools they really need and help them to make their daily tasks easier. Excellent features include detailed information about every file. Every file can be rated and commented. Every member can add as much new products as he want, of course for free.



The site can be found at: http://www.scriptspilot.com