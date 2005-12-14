EvolvePoint launches FeedCraft, an RSS feed creation service

Blacksburg, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/14/2005 -- EvolvePoint, a leading provider of RSS feed services, today announced the launch of its new service for publishing RSS feeds. FeedCraft allows customers to create, manage, deliver, and track RSS feeds through a web-based interface with no required installation of software.



The FeedCraft service provides a complete solution for creating, managing, and tracking RSS feeds including:



• Real time RSS feed tracking and monitoring

• Podcasting capabilities

• Adding enclosures to feeds including PDF, Word, PowerPoint, and Excel documents

• Complete WYSIWYG editor for feed content

• Exporting feed content

• Unlimited posting and feed creation



RSS feeds provide a highly effective means of communicating with customers, clients, and partners. EvolvePoint’s FeedCraft service delivers on the much publicized promise of RSS feeds for distributing news and content for customers via feeds. RSS feeds provide a SPAM-free content delivery method and 100% opt-in marketing solution. In addition, RSS feeds are increasingly used for Web marketing, as they assist in delivering higher search engine rankings and boost the effectiveness of search engine optimization projects.



A trusted provider of RSS feed services, EvolvePoint offers the FeedCraft service with a 30 day money back guarantee. In addition, to allow everyone the opportunity to leverage RSS feeds, the company is offering an RSS feed for free through its Basic plan. Plans with additional features are also available. For more information, please visit www.feedcraft.com.



About EvolvePoint, Inc.

EvolvePoint provides RSS feed services to business including RSS publishing, management, and search. RSS, or Really Simple Syndication, allows the distribution of content through the Internet. Through their FeedMiner product, EvolvePoint provides RSS feed searching services for consumers and businesses. EvolvePoint’s FeedCraft product allows businesses to create, manage, deliver, and track RSS feeds without installing any software. Founded in 2004, EvolvePoint is privately held and is headquartered in the Virginia Tech Corporate Research Center, Blacksburg, Va. To learn more, please visit www.evolvepoint.com.

