Progressive Machine & Design Chooses ERP Software Encompix

Cincinnati, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/13/2005 -- Located in Victor, New York, Progressive Machine & Design LLC (PMD) is a premier provider of manufacturing solutions. From tooling and fixturing, to lean work cells, to fully automated production systems, PMD's engineering and manufacturing experts have provided cost-effective solutions to Fortune 500 companies and others, in a variety of industries. Major companies in the Medical, Electronics/Semiconductor, Cosmetics, Automotive, and Consumer/Industrial sectors turn to PMD for their expertise.



As a result of explosive growth, PDM's management felt that their existing systems were not providing the information they needed to run the business. Encompix ERP Software was selected to integrate all areas of PDM's business and eliminate redundant data entry.



Typical results achieved by Encompix customers include:

• Reduction in costs by 30%

• Increased margin by 10-25%

• 100% revenue growth with little additional indirect cost

• Improved change control resulted in $250,000 in additional revenue

• Reduced delivery cycle times by 40%

• Greater visibility and control over project costs

• Reduced costs in one department by 50%

• Accounting month-end closing time halved

• Elimination of non-value added activities resulting in savings of over $100,000 per year

• Win profitable business in new markets



According to TR Cutler, spokesperson for the ETO Institute (www.etoinstitute.org), "PMD's implementation is indicative of an efficient lean manufacturing process which many ETO manufacturers are utilizing to stay competitive in a global economy."



Encompix (www.encompix.com) has filled the manufacturing software requirements of Engineer-to-Order companies since 1992. The company name reflects the commitment to developing business application solutions that encompass the complex areas of project-based and job-based manufacturing. Encompix provides ETO manufacturers with a competitive advantage by improving bottom line results.



